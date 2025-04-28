Swedish Pansarbandvagn Pbv 302 Armored Personnel Carrier belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the hands of Russian soldiers in Kursk region, which was completely liberated on April 26, 2025. Russian military channels released a video on April 25, showing Russian soldier driving one of Swedish armored vehicles, a trophy captured in January in the settlement of Nizhniy Klin, in Kursk border area. NATO continues to leak something, about this Pansarbandvagn 302 in Ukrainian locations, serving on Russian territory and Kiev soldiers of the 36th Marine Infantry Brigade who handle it. It is reported that Ukrainian soldiers are receiving thorough training here, with elements of theory and practice, and they say they are very satisfied with what they have experienced so far from their battlebeast Pbv 302. This vehicle, was first seen on the front lines in October of the same year, despite the plague of Russian drones being evident in Kursk.

As a reminder! Sweden announced the removal of all equipment from the 1960 stored in early 2000, about 200 Pbv 302 in its inventory, decided to donate to Ukraine in May 2024, when the Swedish Ministry of Defense commission found that even a mass replacement of transmissions and other components would not save these APC. Sweden released a video of the delivery of the armored personnel carriers last year, photographed in Dresden, Germany, on its way to Ukraine. The convoy contained about 50 of the vehicles, of which the company Hägglund & Söner had prepared the first prototype in 1962, and the series was produced from 1965 to 1972. The prototype was then gradually modernized, but it seems that this is a real coffin in modern drone warfare, most of which have fallen into Russian hands.

Note the Russian drone operator directs the drone to the target, after which the ammunition automatically dives and destroys the APC. During the Ukrainian army's offensive on Kursk, several Swedish Pbv 302, as well as other armored vehicles, were destroyed. Partly intact, becoming Russian trophies! After minor repairs and modernization, Swedish Pbv 302 Armored Personnel Carrier turned to the bright side and began to be useful to the Russian army. Now they can act on the front line, which is perhaps the most active.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





