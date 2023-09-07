Create New Account
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Admits NYC is Being Destroyed by Illegal Immigrants
American Patriots God Country
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

This is what it looks like when reality smacks your libtard open border leftism in the face. Suddenly the liberals start sounding like conservatives. Isn't that ironic... don't you think?

#DeportAllIllegals #BuildTheWall #StopIllegalImmigration

Keywords
immigrationborder crisisillegal immigrationsouthern bordermayornycillegal aliensbuild the wallnew york cityamerican patriots for god and countrynyc mayoradamseric adamsillegal immigrant invasionnyc being destroyed by illegal immigrationnyc being destroyed by illegal aliensnew york city mayorstop illegal immigration

