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P.S. to The Most HATED of All Jesus' Teachings
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12 views • March 20, 2020
This is a response to "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings" (watch it here: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs). After releasing that video, I received a flurry of emails asking questions about this teaching of Jesus; a teaching which is almost universally hated by those who claim to follow Jesus. In this video, I will provide answers to some of these questions.
This is video #5B in the Teachings of Jesus Series
WATCH THE 3RD PART IN THIS SERIES: HOW TO LIVE BY FAITH!
(https://youtu.be/eWpKymVMc9U)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images from https://www.flickr.com/
Frustration by Peter Alfred Hess
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Christ appears to Disciples by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
ARTHUR A DIXON by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Tour group at Sharp Street...by Baltimore Heritage
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
STEIN by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Darth Jesus by phi zeroth
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Questions from Congregation by James Emery
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Ian McKellen IS The Apostle Paul! by John Scalzi
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
New York City Street Scenes by Steven Pisano
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images from https://commons.wikimedia.org/
Women washing clothes in Cameroon by James Emery
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Videos from https://www.youtube.com/
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (resuse allowed)
SFX from https://www.freesound.org/
Pop-up/notification by GabrielAraujo
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music from incompetech.com
Jellyfish in Space by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Bittersweet by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
This is video #5B in the Teachings of Jesus Series
WATCH THE 3RD PART IN THIS SERIES: HOW TO LIVE BY FAITH!
(https://youtu.be/eWpKymVMc9U)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images from https://www.flickr.com/
Frustration by Peter Alfred Hess
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Christ appears to Disciples by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
ARTHUR A DIXON by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Tour group at Sharp Street...by Baltimore Heritage
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
STEIN by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Darth Jesus by phi zeroth
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Questions from Congregation by James Emery
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Ian McKellen IS The Apostle Paul! by John Scalzi
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
New York City Street Scenes by Steven Pisano
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images from https://commons.wikimedia.org/
Women washing clothes in Cameroon by James Emery
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Videos from https://www.youtube.com/
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (resuse allowed)
SFX from https://www.freesound.org/
Pop-up/notification by GabrielAraujo
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music from incompetech.com
Jellyfish in Space by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Bittersweet by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
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