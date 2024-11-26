Half Life 2 20th Anniversary with developer commentary pt. 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome again to Entropy-Defiant Gaming, where I try to find and play games that stand the test of time and brighten our lives.
In this video I start playing the 20th anniversary edition of Half Life 2 with the developer commentary that was recently added. Join me on this journey as I play one of the most fun, popular, and revolutionary video games of all time!