October 7th One Year Later | Maverick News Live Coverage

Maverick News Live: October 7th Coverage Live
Special coverage of October 7th events LIVE, with Rick Walker and the Maverick News Team.
Coverage from Montreal with "Dragon" on the scene at McGill University. Video from Protests in New York City and other hot spots across North America with additional reviews of expert assessments. Plus an avionics engineer on Iran's claims of destroying Israeli Jets....a Maverick News Exclusive.
