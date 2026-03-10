© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Iran War Outcomes
* The pressure is on the Trump administration to get the job done.
* It can happen in one of three ways.
* Optimal Choice: what’s left of the Iranian military and Revolutionary Guard will capitulate, opening the doors for a Western-supplied transitory government made up of exiles to lead the nation until elections can be held.
* Impalpable Solution: the Venezuela solution, i.e. appoint a lower-tier, secular, dissident member of the former regime.
* Worst Choice: allow the mullahs to stew in their own juices, bomb their nuclear and military capabilities off the face of the earth, and then leave.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (9 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v76w1eg-victor-davis-hanson-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-iran-war-outcomes.html