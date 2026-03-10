The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Iran War Outcomes

* The pressure is on the Trump administration to get the job done.

* It can happen in one of three ways.

* Optimal Choice: what’s left of the Iranian military and Revolutionary Guard will capitulate, opening the doors for a Western-supplied transitory government made up of exiles to lead the nation until elections can be held.

* Impalpable Solution: the Venezuela solution, i.e. appoint a lower-tier, secular, dissident member of the former regime.

* Worst Choice: allow the mullahs to stew in their own juices, bomb their nuclear and military capabilities off the face of the earth, and then leave.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (9 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v76w1eg-victor-davis-hanson-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-iran-war-outcomes.html



https://youtu.be/doBQueQ67Ks