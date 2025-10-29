BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
38 Health (& Financial) Benefits of Richway's Biomat FDA- & Health Canada registered Medical Device & Business Opportunity
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
6 views • 22 hours ago

To view the Powerpoint, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway

Video going over the health & financial benefits of Honolulu, HI-based RichwayAndFujiBio.com's world-class & highly cost-effective health & wellness tools and part-time, home-based business opportunity that's helped over 5 MILLION people, worldwide, since launching in 1997


Look around either https://Bio-mats.com/danny or Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View clinical studies at both Linktr.ee/Biomat & Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time) or w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/WhyGetABiomatAndJoinRichway

For faster & best service, contact Richway’s top income earner, product expert, Founder of Biomats.com, my Richway sponsor, & recently retired 20-year U.S. Navy veteran, Ron Guerra:

m: 303.915.7707

[email protected]

For discounts of up to 40% if you pre-pay for 100 or more, each, of select Richway items, contact Richway's Co-owner & Co-Founder, Calvin Kim, in HI:

[email protected]

m: (808) 382-8816 & tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.

STOP trading very precious time for $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom e in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975



Keywords
pemfsound healingbemeramethystbest mlm companybest network marketing companyrichway biomatbest infrared saunabest infrared padbest sauna companybest home-based business
