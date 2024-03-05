They created the monster. Now the monster turns on its own. ⚠️ AOC Melts Down.

AOC 🚨EXTREME FREAKOUT🚨 Caught on Camera After Far-Left Protesters Demand She Call The Israel Palestine War A “Genocide”





They created the monster. Now the monster turns on its own.

AOC can never do enough for them. You reap what you sow.





“IT’S FUCKED UP, MAN!” AOC has total meltdown when confronted leaving movie theater by fellow liberals who demand she say the word ‘Genocide’





"You refuse to call it a genocide" - handful of protesters chase after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Brooklyn movie theater, "You gonna cut it and take it out of context, I already said that it was" - AOC responded to protesters claims on refusing word "Genocide" , "This is fucked up, you are not helping those people", United States Representative added.





https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1764821600593928669?s=20