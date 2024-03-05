They created the monster. Now the monster turns on its own. ⚠️ AOC Melts Down.

AOC 🚨EXTREME FREAKOUT🚨 Caught on Camera After Far-Left Protesters Demand She Call The Israel Palestine War A “Genocide”
They created the monster. Now the monster turns on its own.
AOC can never do enough for them. You reap what you sow.
“IT’S FUCKED UP, MAN!” AOC has total meltdown when confronted leaving movie theater by fellow liberals who demand she say the word ‘Genocide’
"You refuse to call it a genocide" - handful of protesters chase after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Brooklyn movie theater, "You gonna cut it and take it out of context, I already said that it was" - AOC responded to protesters claims on refusing word "Genocide" , "This is fucked up, you are not helping those people", United States Representative added.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.