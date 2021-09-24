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This elderly lady did not have "her papers" and was rejected from dining in at a Toronto McDonald's.
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115 views • September 24, 2021
This elderly lady did not have "her papers" and was rejected from dining in at a Toronto McDonald's.
She pleaded with staff that things had been stolen from her and her "vaccine passport" must've been among the items, they showed no mercy and refused her food!
She pleaded with staff that things had been stolen from her and her "vaccine passport" must've been among the items, they showed no mercy and refused her food!
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