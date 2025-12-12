The Best Time To Hunt For Waterfront Property Is The Winter (NOW)

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, currently I’m working with a couple that is very interested in purchasing a waterfront property.

And ideally, this is the best time of the year to purchase it, because if we’re going December, January, and February, that’s when I think a water property has its least attraction.





So in saying that, I’ve spoken to several realtors down through the year, including an auctioneer, just over the past few months.





And they tell me that water properties will never go down.

They’ll just increase in value.





So yes, they may remain the same for this month to the next three or four months out.

But for the most part, this time next year, they’re going to increase in value no matter what the market does.





Now’s a good time to go look because what you want to see when you’re looking out over the lake is, you know —→





How many trees are in the way?

What kind of leaves are still standing?

Are there evergreens?

What is your view from each room?





So important.

So I encourage you, if you’re looking for a water view property, now’s the time to do it.

And also keep in mind, too, that not all lakes allow motorboats.

So what happens if they don’t have a motorboat?





You should know about that because you can take certainly a rowboat on or even an electric boat on there.





But if you are looking for a motorboat, you know, that’s going to limit you as well.

And that is my point today.

***

Now I’m wearing my METS hat because basically I’m calling this week the Mets Massacre Week.

And although I am a Yankee fan my whole life, I do have two sons who absolutely love the Mets, and especially Pete Alonzo.





So I’m grieving for them as well, but that’s baseball.

So here we go.

Thanks for listening.

