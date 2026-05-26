Escalation instead of diplomacy in Iran would bury US economy – but Trump is dumb - ret. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

Escalation instead of diplomacy in Iran would bury US economy – but Trump is dumb



Donald Trump effectively has no viable option other than leaving Iran alone — a military solution would be catastrophic, argues retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Davis.



💬 “Iran’s fortified missile infrastructure is buried beneath thick layers of granite, making it nearly impossible to destroy with conventional bombs — or even nuclear weapons,” the military veteran notes.





A war with Iran cannot be won through air power alone, while any large-scale ground operation would turn into a bloodbath for US forces, according to Davis.



But that is far from the only danger posed by a prolonged military campaign against Iran:



🔶 Iranian retaliation against American targets in the region — as well as against Washington’s allies — could be severe:



➡️ Iranian strikes on Gulf and Israeli desalination plants and power grids



➡️ Sustained Iranian attacks on US military, tech, and financial assets across the region



➡️ Damage to underwater cables running through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting operations of US big tech companies and Wall Street



➡️ A months-long closure of the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a repetition of the 2008 financial collapse



🔶 The US itself would be pushed into recession — or even depression



🔶 A “blue tsunami” in the midterm elections could crush Republicans, turning Trump into a politically crippled lame-duck president for the remainder of his term



Does Trump understand what may be coming? Apparently not, Davis says:





💬 “President Trump has these myopic blinders on. All he looks at is the market today: 'How can me and my rich friends benefit today?'”