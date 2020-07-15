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3. MMS BOLIVIA: What is going on in Bolivia with Chlorine Dioxide/COVID-19? Why it is both confusing and complex.
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345 views • July 15, 2020
So, Bolivian Ministry of Health officials and media are saying that ClO2 is not authorized for medical purposes, yet at the same time, it is being widely produced and sold in their local pharmacies and on the street. Either the Bolivian people (government program officials included) are being tricked by a false treatment/cure OR they actually know that it works against COVID-19. I share Andreas Kalcker's explanation of what is happening in Bolivia and in Ecuador because he is the one who has taught those in South America about how to produce and use ClO2 for health treatments.
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