Second 'Cultural Revolution': Group of Women Uses Sticks to Patrol Streets

09/13/2022 China’s strict zero COVID policy will likely become the second cultural revolution in which the masses are encouraged to fight against others. As Cheng du went into a COVID lockdown, an elderly-women-organization was formed in the community. They patrol the streets day and night while holding a wooden sticks
