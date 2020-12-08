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Judge Dismisses Kraken Lawsuit Without Looking at Evidence
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79 views • December 08, 2020
Dec 7, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the dismissal of Sidney Powell’s election fraud suit in Georgia and the President’s endorsement of the upcoming Senate runoff being run on the same system alleged to be responsible for the steal. We also detail the allegations of treason being leveled against Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger, including a taxpayer funded website in Chinese, and we address the possibility of foul play in the death of Senator Loeffler’s aide Harrison Deal. Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/7/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/judge-dismisses-kraken-lawsuit-without-looking-at-evidence
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the dismissal of Sidney Powell’s election fraud suit in Georgia and the President’s endorsement of the upcoming Senate runoff being run on the same system alleged to be responsible for the steal. We also detail the allegations of treason being leveled against Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger, including a taxpayer funded website in Chinese, and we address the possibility of foul play in the death of Senator Loeffler’s aide Harrison Deal. Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 12/7/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/judge-dismisses-kraken-lawsuit-without-looking-at-evidence
https://www.trunews.com/
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