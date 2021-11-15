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FLASHBACK: Pro-life woman roundhouse-kicked by abortion-supporting man
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51 views • November 15, 2021
Pro-lifer Marie-Claire Bissonnette was kicked by a man in Toronto, after she began filming him defacing private property at 2018 Life Chain in Canada. Mainstream outlets refused to touch the story originally. However, the video went viral after exclusively published by LifeSite
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Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
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