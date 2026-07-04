219 US-wars in comparison to Russia, China, Iran and Germany

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Whoever looks at the central themes of the current US election and war policies, has most likely assumed from the beginning that Hillary Clinton will be the first female president of the USA. Why? Because no other woman on earth will be as ready as her to bring the final sacrifices to the bloodthirsty war god of her ancestors.