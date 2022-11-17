Giving Yeshua a Haircut - Sharing Our Graphic Arts Secrets

One for fun.

You too can do some graohic arts "miracles" with free software in your editing room.

But if you'd rather we do it for you, let us know.

Next up we plan to post our entire 10-part series called "King of kings", so if you've never seen the DVDs, get ready for some inspiring testimonies and amazing research from some of YHWH's serious believers who are leaving Caesar's kingdom for YHWH's kingdom!

Part 1 starts tomorrow. Make sure you're subscribed!