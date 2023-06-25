Wagner Members Return To Their Field Camps

Members of PMC Wagner have been leaving their positions taken in the city of Rostov-on-Don and turning around their columns returning to their field camps.
Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had arranged an agreement whereby Wagner Group head Evgeny Prigozhin will abandon his mutiny and stop the movement of Wagner units towards Moscow in exchange for “security guarantees” for his fighters. Lukashenko’s talks with Prigozhin, said to have stretched throughout the day, were agreed with Putin
It looks like the armed munity in Russia has ended before its real start. More details on the situation can be found :
Armed Munity In Russia Seems To Be Ended Before Its Real Start
Source : South Front
