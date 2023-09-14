And We Know 9.13.2023 ALARM set! Buckle up! Biden, McCarthy, 911, HEART, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Sep 13, 2023





Would you believe that after all we have been through that there the DS is losing its mind and throwing all it has left into their Evil game. We go through each day clamoring for any ounce of info to help us stay positive… and somehow, we realize what a change there is.. Hollywood, News, politicians… so much change… lets keep it going shall we.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





ScottPerry unloads on a reporter who says Republicans' impeachment inquiry is about "political revenge," not evidence of Biden corruption: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/48296





Real money https://t.me/c/1716023008/204539





NEVER FORGET https://t.me/c/1716023008/204538





John Kennedy goes off on Democrat witnesses arguing in favor of keeping p*rnographic material in public schools: https://t.me/c/1716023008/204532





Rep. Gaetz threatens to remove Speaker McCarthy for being Out of Compliance to the Agreement which made him House Speaker https://t.me/TruthHammer/11391





As you can see, President Trump pulled out of all of these foolish programs and the DEMONRATS came through and messed up all of the progress he made ….. https://t.me/traceytray17/159007





Happy Birthday to Yahshua Ha Mashiach (The Anointed One) — September 11th, The Day Jesus Christ Was Born. ✨🙏🏽👁🤍✨ https://t.me/makeitrelevant/5674





Anthony Fauci says you only get a little bit of Myocarditis from the vaccines now…. But it is definitely better than the Myocarditis you’ll still get when you are sick with Covid. https://t.me/AGENT_A1/143878

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

🟪 DISCORD: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3he4nk-9.13.23-alarm-set-buckle-up-biden-mccarthy-911-heart-pray.html