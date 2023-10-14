Create New Account
A Gentleman's Guide to Trolls, Bots, Sealions, Forum Spies and Other Pests - #SolutionsWatch
channel image
What is happening
9087 Subscribers
Shop now
28 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-forumspies/

Let's face it: comments often suck. And who's to say they're even real? But what's the solution to these crappy communications? Well, don't read the comments, of course. But if you do decide to wage into the the infowar battlespace that is the comments section, then at the very least you need to arm yourself with knowledge of the various tactic that the trolls, bots, disinformation agents, psyops warriors, sealions and forum spies are employing to derail you from taking meaningful action. Today on #SolutionsWatch I'll help do just that by reviewing The Gentleperson's Guide to Forum Spies.
CSID: acd13a8bc98cc4e4

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
internetpsyopscommentsbotstrollingsolutionswatchthe official corbett report rumble channelsealionsforum spies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket