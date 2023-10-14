A Gentleman's Guide to Trolls, Bots, Sealions, Forum Spies and Other Pests - #SolutionsWatch

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-forumspies/

Let's face it: comments often suck. And who's to say they're even real? But what's the solution to these crappy communications? Well, don't read the comments, of course. But if you do decide to wage into the the infowar battlespace that is the comments section, then at the very least you need to arm yourself with knowledge of the various tactic that the trolls, bots, disinformation agents, psyops warriors, sealions and forum spies are employing to derail you from taking meaningful action. Today on #SolutionsWatch I'll help do just that by reviewing The Gentleperson's Guide to Forum Spies.

