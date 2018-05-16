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5/16/18 PedoPope To Resign! Q Right Again! JAG Prosecutor Will Skewer NXIVM Traffickers!
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59 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/16/18 The Pope's "Terrible May" predicted by Q is unfolding! Pope Francis announced his possible resignation in coming months and Leo Zagami, ex-Illuminati high degree Italian Mason says Francis is to be replaced by an African Pope. Meanwhile, the appointment of Richard Donoghue, ex-JAG lawyer from Fort Bragg, will be prosecuting the NXIVM case in Brooklyn, NY!
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My blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/pedo-pope-to-resign-q-right-again-ex-jag-prosecutor-prepares-to-skewer-nxivm-traffickers
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Thanks so much for your support Freedom Lovers!! We Are FREE!
5/16/18 The Pope's "Terrible May" predicted by Q is unfolding! Pope Francis announced his possible resignation in coming months and Leo Zagami, ex-Illuminati high degree Italian Mason says Francis is to be replaced by an African Pope. Meanwhile, the appointment of Richard Donoghue, ex-JAG lawyer from Fort Bragg, will be prosecuting the NXIVM case in Brooklyn, NY!
PLEASE sign the petition to End The Federal Reserve: http://endthefedreserve.com/
My blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/pedo-pope-to-resign-q-right-again-ex-jag-prosecutor-prepares-to-skewer-nxivm-traffickers
Thanks to every single one of you for supporting You Are Free TV with great comments, prayers, positive feedback and donations! We Fight! We Pray! We BE FREE together!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for your support Freedom Lovers!! We Are FREE!
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