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Elon Musk: A public platform that is trusted, broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don't care about the economics at all....
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60 views • April 14, 2022
"I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it,' billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says during a TED event in Vancouver about his proposed takeover of Twitter.

Elon Musk: It’s important for the function of democracy. It’s important for the function of the United States as a free country among many other countries. And to help, actually to help freedom in the world more importantly than the US. And so, I think it’s, the situational risk is decreased if Twitter the more we can increase the trust of Twitter as a public platform. And so I do think this is going to be something somewhat painful. I’m not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it. The intent is to retain as many shareholders as is allowed by the law… This is not a way to make money. I think this is, my strong intuitive sense is to have a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important for the future of civilization.

I don't care about the economics at all....

“Musk is bidding for Twitter under a banner of free speech. “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in a government filing announcing his offer. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.
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