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Inside Serum Institute - India's Covid Vaccine Hub
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2 views • December 09, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ek-B-UhbGJE&;t=5s
NDTV Exclusive From Serum Institute: The Serum Institute of India produces 5,000 doses every minute of India's first coronavirus vaccine Covishield. NDTV brings to you this exclusive report from SII, where we interact with CEO Adar Poonawalla who talks about the massive production and answers questions about the vaccine.
NDTV is one of the leaders in the production and broadcasting of un-biased and comprehensive news and entertainment programmes in India and abroad. NDTV delivers reliable information across all platforms: TV, Internet and Mobile.
NDTV Exclusive From Serum Institute: The Serum Institute of India produces 5,000 doses every minute of India's first coronavirus vaccine Covishield. NDTV brings to you this exclusive report from SII, where we interact with CEO Adar Poonawalla who talks about the massive production and answers questions about the vaccine.
NDTV is one of the leaders in the production and broadcasting of un-biased and comprehensive news and entertainment programmes in India and abroad. NDTV delivers reliable information across all platforms: TV, Internet and Mobile.
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