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Staging for WWIII Begins - Russia Moving Toward Ukraine
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230 views • January 22, 2022
This is the real reason Boris Johnson called an end to the Covid Hoax. And, the Czech Republic, Ireland. The Russians could sweep through Europe and take it all; which would bring an end to Covid, permanently.
Distance Minsk → Kiev
Distance: 270.28 mi (434.98 km)
Ireland Lifting Nearly ALL COVID Restrictions
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/ireland-lifting-nearly-all-covid-restrictions/
Video clips of trains and troops traveling through Minsk,
warnews247.gr/chiliades-rosoi-stin-lefkorosia-stratiotes-apochairetoun-tis-oikogeneies-tous-mas-stelnoun-oukrania-vinteo/
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426219/Iran-China-Russia-hold-joint-naval-drills-Indian-Ocean-Putin-prepares-face-Ukraine.html
Distance Minsk → Kiev
Distance: 270.28 mi (434.98 km)
Ireland Lifting Nearly ALL COVID Restrictions
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/ireland-lifting-nearly-all-covid-restrictions/
Video clips of trains and troops traveling through Minsk,
warnews247.gr/chiliades-rosoi-stin-lefkorosia-stratiotes-apochairetoun-tis-oikogeneies-tous-mas-stelnoun-oukrania-vinteo/
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426219/Iran-China-Russia-hold-joint-naval-drills-Indian-Ocean-Putin-prepares-face-Ukraine.html
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