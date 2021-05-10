Miles Talks About What President Trump Is Regretting Now

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In the GTV live broadcast on April 25, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo disclosed that what President Trump regretted the most was that he didn’t figure out the truth of the coronavirus. He said President Trump had opportunities to overturn the CCP and if he took actions on any of those opportunities, the fate of the world would have already changed. He also said that toward the end of his administration, President Trump finally believed what the Whistleblower Movement told him – the 3F Plan and the wiping out the white population plan of the CCP’s. He also praised President Trump for his decisiveness in acknowledging the Xinjiang massacre and supporting Pompeo on this matter.