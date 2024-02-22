Create New Account
Pip A Short Animated Film by Southeastern Guide Dogs
channel image
AltSync
3 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Dog�s heroics will make you cry! Donate at https://www.guidedogs.org/donate

Bring your own Pip home today! https://bit.ly/2BBYTPip

Click here for the audio description for the visually impaired: https://youtu.be/KqANNQDgkAc


�Pip� animated short film presented by Southeastern Guide Dogs -- A heartwarming tale for underdogs everywhere, Pip is the story of a small dog with a big dream�to become a Southeastern Guide Dog. Does she have what it takes?

 

Share the link: https://www.guidedogs.org/pip 

Tag us on Facebook: @SoutheasternGuideDogs

Tag us on Twitter and Instagram: @SEGuideDogs

Include the Hashtags: #Pip #PipFilm #SEGuideDogs #SoutheasternGuideDogs

 

Find out more at: https://www.GuideDogs.org

 

Film made possible by Gary and Melody Johnson.

