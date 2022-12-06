EXPERT WITNESS: "'Fauci Medicine' is good at killing people"

Due to its continued and devastating societal impacts, emergency room Doctor Scott French -- an expert witness in multiple medical malpractice lawsuits -- flatly states that Dr. Fauci's version of medicine has been "good at killing people."

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Scott_French_120622

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Scott_French_120622

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten