Morning Manna - Dec 10, 2025 - Proverbs 18:1-4 - Isolation, Contention, and Understanding

Proverbs 18:1–4 uncovers the dangers of self-seeking isolation and the destructive force of unrestrained speech. The one who separates himself rejects sound wisdom and pursues selfish desire, while the fool erupts in quarrels and despises discernment. Yet a wise person’s words are like deep waters—refreshing, steady, and life-giving—and the fountain of understanding becomes a source of strength to all who hear. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the contrast between reckless independence and God-shaped wisdom, calling listeners to walk in community, guard their words, and drink deeply from the well of understanding.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com