Holy Spirit Crafts Perfect Memorial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 22, 2025 - God used an unregenerate rebel, a non-religious Jew, and a President punishing evil to preach his Word to 100 million streamers watching Charlie Kirk’s memorial.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com