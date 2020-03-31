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Corona - upgrade to reality
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144 views • March 31, 2020
Truth, so they say, is often stranger than fiction.
Not always! Sometimes the fiction is so strange that it's wonder that anyone believes it.
Here is a dose of reality.
The links mentioned in the video are:-
Conona flu cases:-
https://worldometers.info/coronavirus
Normal 'flu deaths this year
https://worldometers.info/#flu
Further statistics exposing the lie
http://www.euromomo.eu/index.html
Dr. Wodarg:-
https://youtu.be/XnlT3rPNUp0 and
https://youtu.be/Dk8wqJbNhq0
Between a rock and a hard place -
a discussion with Feli Popescu
https://youtu.be/iOJMnO75yFc
Gaston Naessen's Somatoscope
https://youtu.be/Py-hutc5ZNM
Dr. John Bergman and the Spanish "flu" lie
https://youtu.be/V_deYlKJWOk
Tyrannosaurus Pharmaceuticus R.I.P.
https://www.tprip.com
The Key to Luck
http://www.keytoluck.com
Not always! Sometimes the fiction is so strange that it's wonder that anyone believes it.
Here is a dose of reality.
The links mentioned in the video are:-
Conona flu cases:-
https://worldometers.info/coronavirus
Normal 'flu deaths this year
https://worldometers.info/#flu
Further statistics exposing the lie
http://www.euromomo.eu/index.html
Dr. Wodarg:-
https://youtu.be/XnlT3rPNUp0 and
https://youtu.be/Dk8wqJbNhq0
Between a rock and a hard place -
a discussion with Feli Popescu
https://youtu.be/iOJMnO75yFc
Gaston Naessen's Somatoscope
https://youtu.be/Py-hutc5ZNM
Dr. John Bergman and the Spanish "flu" lie
https://youtu.be/V_deYlKJWOk
Tyrannosaurus Pharmaceuticus R.I.P.
https://www.tprip.com
The Key to Luck
http://www.keytoluck.com
Keywords
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