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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 335: CON LOS DIAS CONTADOS (Resubido acá)
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35 views • June 29, 2020
Ecxelente análisis de la realidad de la mano del periodista Javier Ordoñez.
EL LAVADO DEL DINERO COMPLICA AL GOBIERNO 2:30
PRESIDENTE ARGENTINO TENDRIA SUS DIAS CONTADOS 8:25
OTRA DE TRUMP 16:04
COMERCIO HUMANO 22:47
PROFUNDIZAR LA GRIETA 24:13
SE ESTA PONIENDO PESADA LA COSA 25:40
EL CUENTO DE LA BUENA PIPA 26:57
NUEVA PASE POS PANDEMIA 28:28
CHINA ES NUESTRO ESPEJO 35:55
LA CUESTION EN USA 46:22
LA CUESTION RACIAL 50:20
JUGANDO CON LA SOLIDARIDAD 51:56
PAPA RICO, PAPA POBRE 53:54
LA OMS CAMBIA LAS PAUTAS 56:16
LA HERENCIA DE MONSANTO 58:38
LA SITUACION HOSPITALARIA HOY 1:00:01
CONCLUSIONES 1:02:00
EL LAVADO DEL DINERO COMPLICA AL GOBIERNO 2:30
PRESIDENTE ARGENTINO TENDRIA SUS DIAS CONTADOS 8:25
OTRA DE TRUMP 16:04
COMERCIO HUMANO 22:47
PROFUNDIZAR LA GRIETA 24:13
SE ESTA PONIENDO PESADA LA COSA 25:40
EL CUENTO DE LA BUENA PIPA 26:57
NUEVA PASE POS PANDEMIA 28:28
CHINA ES NUESTRO ESPEJO 35:55
LA CUESTION EN USA 46:22
LA CUESTION RACIAL 50:20
JUGANDO CON LA SOLIDARIDAD 51:56
PAPA RICO, PAPA POBRE 53:54
LA OMS CAMBIA LAS PAUTAS 56:16
LA HERENCIA DE MONSANTO 58:38
LA SITUACION HOSPITALARIA HOY 1:00:01
CONCLUSIONES 1:02:00
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