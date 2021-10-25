Silent War Ep. 6119: Florida v The Regime. US Borders Gone. Sweden Bans Vax, Hyper Inflation.

In this episode of The Silent War-DeSantis Offers Florida Ports to Alleviate Supply Chain Pinch.Sweden Suspends Moderna Shot Indefinitely After Vaxxed Patients Develop Crippling Heart Condition.Federal Judge Allows Texas to Seek Internal Documents from Facebook, Twitter and Google Regarding How They Censor Conservatives.1.7 Million Illegal Immigrants Arrested At Southern Border.'The Richest He's Ever Been': Trump Set To Gain Billions.National School Board Association Apologizes For Letter to Biden Admin Labeling Parents Domestic Terrorists.Treasury Secretary Says US Not Losing Control Over Inflation As Twitter CEO Issues Dire Warning.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat