USofA ATACM missle attack on Sevastopol beach goers
Bitterroot Bugler
Bitterroot Bugler
10 months ago

Five ATACMS

were launched from Ukraine at Russia. Four were destroyed mid-air while by appearances, one was damaged, scattering its globally-banned cluster munitions warhead over a recreational beach in Sevastopol. Four children were killed outright while well over 100 beach goers were injured.


Setup and launch of ATACMS is done by NATO technicians and officers. Targeting and control uses similar personnel plus a US-Air Force Reaper drone that has been actively involved from its semi-permanent location over the Black Sea.


This is quite obviously a direct attack by USofA military and NATO upon Russia. Killing civilians is also quite obviously a line that should not be crossed.


Russia summoned the USofA ambassador and said this attack will not go unanswered.

