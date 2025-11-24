BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia's Missiles Target U.S. Navy - Venezuela's Deadly Warning to Washington | John Mearsheimer
340 views • 2 days ago

🚨 BREAKING: Russian hypersonic anti-ship missiles are now targeting U.S. Navy warships in the Caribbean. Prof. John Mearsheimer reveals how America's own sanctions policy created this deadly threat in our own hemisphere.

⚡ What You'll Discover:

  • Russian S-400 and Zircon missile systems positioned in Venezuela
  • How these weapons can sink U.S. aircraft carriers and destroyers
  • Why the Monroe Doctrine is officially dead
  • How 15 years of sanctions backfired spectacularly
  • The new Cuban Missile Crisis - but in reverse
  • Why American naval supremacy is under threat for the first time since WWII

🎯 Critical Topics Covered:

  • Russian Anti-Ship Missiles in Caribbean
  • Hypersonic Weapons Threat
  • Venezuela Military Alliance
  • U.S. Navy Fourth Fleet at Risk
  • Monroe Doctrine Collapse
  • Economic Warfare Consequences
  • Naval Power Balance Shift
  • Caribbean Security Crisis

🔥 Key Revelations:

  • How sanctions pushed Venezuela into Russia's arms
  • Why American warships are now "sitting ducks"
  • The strategic mistake that created this crisis
  • What this means for U.S. global power

📚 Expert Analysis by John Mearsheimer - University of Chicago Professor and leading authority on great power politics.

Further Info:

Venezuela Turns to Russia for Ballistic Missiles Able to Target U.S. Assets if Crisis Grows:

https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/aerospace-news/2025/venezuela-turns-to-russia-for-ballistic-missiles-able-to-target-u-s-assets-if-crisis-grows#google_vignette

Mirrored - John Mearsheimer TV

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

