Russia's Missiles Target U.S. Navy - Venezuela's Deadly Warning to Washington | John Mearsheimer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨 BREAKING: Russian hypersonic anti-ship missiles are now targeting U.S. Navy warships in the Caribbean. Prof. John Mearsheimer reveals how America's own sanctions policy created this deadly threat in our own hemisphere.
⚡ What You'll Discover:
- Russian S-400 and Zircon missile systems positioned in Venezuela
- How these weapons can sink U.S. aircraft carriers and destroyers
- Why the Monroe Doctrine is officially dead
- How 15 years of sanctions backfired spectacularly
- The new Cuban Missile Crisis - but in reverse
- Why American naval supremacy is under threat for the first time since WWII
🎯 Critical Topics Covered:
- Russian Anti-Ship Missiles in Caribbean
- Hypersonic Weapons Threat
- Venezuela Military Alliance
- U.S. Navy Fourth Fleet at Risk
- Monroe Doctrine Collapse
- Economic Warfare Consequences
- Naval Power Balance Shift
- Caribbean Security Crisis
🔥 Key Revelations:
- How sanctions pushed Venezuela into Russia's arms
- Why American warships are now "sitting ducks"
- The strategic mistake that created this crisis
- What this means for U.S. global power
📚 Expert Analysis by John Mearsheimer - University of Chicago Professor and leading authority on great power politics.
Further Info:
Venezuela Turns to Russia for Ballistic Missiles Able to Target U.S. Assets if Crisis Grows:
https://www.armyrecognition.com/news/aerospace-news/2025/venezuela-turns-to-russia-for-ballistic-missiles-able-to-target-u-s-assets-if-crisis-grows#google_vignette
Mirrored - John Mearsheimer TV
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!