PT Solo: PENTECOST - The Actual Meaning the whole Church System Ignores... Will You Be Counted Worthy! / 20 min mark start.

Teaching Starts at 20 min mark. Pentecost - White Son & Daughter Day! / The Church does not want you to know this and ignores all the Holy days and substitutes its Holi days like Ishtar (Easter) and Christmas (Osiris/Lucifer - see Jer 10.1). // A remnant of the remnant will be counted worthy to escape all these things... those KEEPING the Feast Days....
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.