PT Solo: PENTECOST - The Actual Meaning the whole Church System Ignores... Will You Be Counted Worthy! / 20 min mark start.
Truth that Matters
Teaching Starts at 20 min mark.  Pentecost - White Son & Daughter Day! / The Church does not want you to know this and ignores all the Holy days and substitutes its Holi days like Ishtar (Easter) and Christmas (Osiris/Lucifer - see Jer 10.1). // A remnant of the remnant will be counted worthy to escape all these things... those KEEPING the Feast Days.... 

