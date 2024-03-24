Israel Gaza War Food Distribution at Rafah Refugee Camp
Helping Hand Team
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBE5P_9QpH0
March 19 2024
FOOD PARCELS DİSTRİBUTİON PROJECTFOR WAR VİCTİMS & DİSPLACED FAMİLİESİN RAFAH AREA _GAZA STRİP FROM
