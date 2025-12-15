BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
COMEX Market Dysfunction and Price Volatility
13 views • 2 days ago

Paper silver is cracking. As real-world demand accelerates, the COMEX struggles to deliver physical metal, fueling volatility and distorted pricing. Silver is increasingly bypassing paper markets altogether, heading straight to industrial users. As debt and currencies unravel, price discovery is changing fast.


#COMEX #SilverSqueeze #MarketVolatility #RealAssets #SoundMoney


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

