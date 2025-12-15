COMEX Market Dysfunction and Price Volatility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Paper silver is cracking. As real-world demand accelerates, the COMEX struggles to deliver physical metal, fueling volatility and distorted pricing. Silver is increasingly bypassing paper markets altogether, heading straight to industrial users. As debt and currencies unravel, price discovery is changing fast.
#COMEX #SilverSqueeze #MarketVolatility #RealAssets #SoundMoney
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport