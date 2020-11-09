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How Trump Votes Flip to Biden Votes in Seconds
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151 views • November 09, 2020
Pensylvania: Trump loses 20k votes, Biden gains 20k votes in less than one minute!
background: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
background: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
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