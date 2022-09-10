Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Detox from the COVID Shot
134 views
channel image
anti-antinomist
Published 2 months ago |

Medical sources

https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/


https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-omicron-vaccine-makers-stock-adverse-events-deaths/


https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/31014-deaths-2890600-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions-as-young-previously-healthy-people-continue-to-die/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/


https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Joe-Nieusma—Nov.-26:b


https://www.remedypublications.com/open-access/inhibition-of-the-binding-of-variants-of-sars-cov-2-coronavirus-spike-7364.pdf


https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-antidote-pine-needle-tea-suramin-inhibits-dna-rna-replication


https://thefreedomarticles.com/c60-best-known-life-extender/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-ingredients-exposed-graphene-nano-metals-parasites/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaxxed-magnets-sticking-to-vaccinated-at-injection-site/


https://www.brighteon.com/0c52cc81-c0fa-4277-be73-878c24ad2c13


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8750343/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/strange-alive-worm-like-mask-fibers-found-in-covid-face-masks/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-creatures-live-self-aware-critters-found-microscope/


https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-contents-2-more-docs-reveal-creepy-microscopy-images/


Music sources

Music: Dark Suspenseful Music - And in the End

Music url: https://tinyurl.com/SSt-aite

Composer: Greg Dombrowski


Music: Bell of Souls Horror Halloween Music

By: Darren Curtis Music

Music url: https://tinyurl.com/Darren-Curtis-Boshhm


Music: CEPHEI MC Сияние Тэльмкая

By: CEPHEI MC

Music url: https://tinyurl.com/Cephei-ST


Music: Chasing Daylight' [Emotional Neoclassical CC-BY] - Scott Buckley

By: Scott Buckley

Music url: https://tinyurl.com/ScottB-CD


How to download brighteon, bitchute, twitter, facebook videos. Use:

For twitter: http://twittervideodownloader.com

For bitchute: https://www.tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php

Generally: https://9xbuddy.org/


Keywords
detoxcovidfake vaccinecovid shotcovid jab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket