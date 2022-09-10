How to Detox from the COVID Shot

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Medical sources
https://thefreedomarticles.com/not-a-vaccine-mrna-covid-vaccine-chemical-pathogen-device/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-omicron-vaccine-makers-stock-adverse-events-deaths/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/31014-deaths-2890600-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions-as-young-previously-healthy-people-continue-to-die/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/
https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Joe-Nieusma—Nov.-26:b
https://www.remedypublications.com/open-access/inhibition-of-the-binding-of-variants-of-sars-cov-2-coronavirus-spike-7364.pdf
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-antidote-pine-needle-tea-suramin-inhibits-dna-rna-replication
https://thefreedomarticles.com/c60-best-known-life-extender/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-ingredients-exposed-graphene-nano-metals-parasites/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaxxed-magnets-sticking-to-vaccinated-at-injection-site/
https://www.brighteon.com/0c52cc81-c0fa-4277-be73-878c24ad2c13
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8750343/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/strange-alive-worm-like-mask-fibers-found-in-covid-face-masks/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-creatures-live-self-aware-critters-found-microscope/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-contents-2-more-docs-reveal-creepy-microscopy-images/
Music sources
Music: Dark Suspenseful Music - And in the End
Music url: https://tinyurl.com/SSt-aite
Composer: Greg Dombrowski
Music: Bell of Souls Horror Halloween Music
By: Darren Curtis Music
Music url: https://tinyurl.com/Darren-Curtis-Boshhm
Music: CEPHEI MC Сияние Тэльмкая
By: CEPHEI MC
Music url: https://tinyurl.com/Cephei-ST
Music: Chasing Daylight' [Emotional Neoclassical CC-BY] - Scott Buckley
By: Scott Buckley
Music url: https://tinyurl.com/ScottB-CD
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