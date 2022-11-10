The Three Concerns Of A Japanese Friend About The Current World Situations

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https://gnews.org/articles/515729
Summary：On November 7th, Miles Guo spoke on a Gettr live broadcast about a Japanese friend of his who expressed extreme concern that rogue regimes such as the Chinese Communist Party might take further steps to bring down the democratic west and possibly the world.