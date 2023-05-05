Create New Account
Legal child abductions in EU finally becoming a global scandal! Bollywood movie based on real story
More info: https://silview.media/2023/05/04/legal-child-abductions-scandal-in-eu-finally-going-global-bollywood-blockbuster-based-on-real-story-shakes-india-and-beyond/ I’m only bringing up Germany and Norway here, but MEP Cistian Terhes revealed in a recent interview that there are thousands of similar situations spread all over Western Europe. Immigrant families are the preferred target, but anyone can fall pray to the new predatory “Child Protection” Services and NGO’s in the new woke Europe.

