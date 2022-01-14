The CDC Implicitly Destroyed the Legal Basis for Vax Mandates - We have been LIED to for 2 Years....

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"The #CDC Director destroyed the Biden regime’s argument for #VaccineMandates – and implicitly acknowledged that we’ve been lied to for two years. It’s a scandal of immense proportions." --
@EpochTV 👇
https://ept.ms/CDCVaccineMandates
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WSJ: Omicron Makes Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Obsolete
There is no evidence so far that vaccines are reducing infections from the fast-spreading variant
https://www.wsj.com/articles/omicron-makes-bidens-vaccine-mandates-obsolete-covid-healthcare-osha-evidence-supreme-court-11641760009
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Newly released US Gov't e-mails show internal beliefs that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered.
Anthony Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins were informed that the natural origins of the virus were "highly unlikely." Then Fauci and Collins made sure to shut down that debate.
https://technofog.substack.com/p/new-documents-reveal-early-beliefs