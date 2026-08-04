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My White, Hot Fury & Data Centers 7-31-26@9:47 AM Shared 8-4-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ of white, hot fury and wrath He is bringing and more judgment against the data centers.

Romans 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness.

FOR HE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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Bridgeport, AL. 35740


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