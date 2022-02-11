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News Stories That Will Make You Face Palm and Hurl
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
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122 views • February 11, 2022
From the face palm, the “whaaat?”, the “wow”, the “whoa”, and the “you’ve got to be kidding me”, the headlines never fail to amaze. In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, a look at a few news items and you will understand the need for everyone to stand up for liberty and justice.
Congress is introducing a STOCK Act 2.0 bill that its supporters say will stop members of Congress from engaging in insider trading. (Face Palm) The official who is now in charge of nuclear waste at the Department of Energy is a drag queen who lectures college students on “kink” and bestiality while wearing stilettos. (Whaaat?) The “wow” comes from Loudon County Virginia where the district attorney’s office hired a convicted sex offender as a paralegal while the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operates a clandestine program to collect your private data. As a bonus, this same CIA has failed to prosecute pedophiles within its own ranks.
Take a look to see the “whoa” and the “you’ve got to be kidding me” stories.
Sources:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-officials-banned-from-trading-stocks-under-new-bill_4268618.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/02/10/biden-nuclear-official-is-kink-lecturing-beastiality-rolepayer/?utm_source=wnd&;utm_medium=wnd&utm_campaign=syndicated
https://www.fox5dc.com/news/loudoun-county-attorneys-office-hired-a-registered-sex-offender
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/senators-reveal-the-cias-clandestine-program-to-collect-the-private-data-of-americans/
https://noqreport.com/2022/02/10/treasonous-pentagon-now-flooding-its-own-medical-database-with-fabricated-injuries-for-2016-2020-in-order-to-make-explosive-covid-jab-injuries-of-2021-look-normal/
https://brownstone.org/articles/evidence-of-mask-induced-brain-fog/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/elementary-student-forced-wear-n95-face-mask-passes-heat-la-school/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-10-university-pennsylvania-biden-factcheck-biontech-vaccines-paid.html#
https://greatgameindia.com/self-isolation-do-not-stop-covid/
Keywords
corruptionlegislationperversioncia pedophilia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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