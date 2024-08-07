The Global Marketing show featuring Wendy MacKenzie Pease.Telesales interview with Richard Blank

The podcast for global marketers to hear experts talk about opportunities and challenges in increasing multilingual lead gen and revenue. Explore the highs and lows and then delve into best practices for strategies, technologies, processes and quality for translation, transcreation, localization and more.





Rapport International provides written translation, spoken interpretation and multilingual communication services for local and global companies. What makes them different? With their 100% satisfaction guarantee, expert advice and devotion to people-first communication, you get the highest quality results every time, so you can thrive in your market.





https://youtu.be/wpEJf62C4Gg?si=PVjsKBe5ndYaPzJQ





Yet, as the conversation continues, he explains how learning to read micro expressions and body language can help you understand what’s going on even if you don’t speak the language.





Richard Blank, CEO of the Costa Rica’s Call Center regales stories about pinball machines, jukeboxes, and how empathy all contributed to building a successful culture for his business.





The Global Marketing Show. Telemarketers and Jukeboxes in Costa Rica. Episode 84 with Richard Blank.



