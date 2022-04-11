There were forty or fifty people who were covid positive in Shanghai. They were sent to the cabin hospital by bus. They had come to four quarantine cabins hospitals before, but they were not accepted.

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They said it was full. A woman was about to collapse and cry in the car. It was a one-day trip to Pudong, Shanghai, for more than ten hours, and there was no water or food all the way. They were calling everywhere for help.