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Hidden Colors 5: The Art Of Black Warfare
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115 views • November 13, 2021
Hidden Colors 5 is the final installment of the critically acclaimed Hidden Colors documentary series.
In this installment, the film explores the history of warfare as it relates to global Black society.
The film is broken down into 7 chapters that examines the ways the system of racism wages warfare from a historical, psychological, sexual, biological, health, educational, and military perspective.
In this installment, the film explores the history of warfare as it relates to global Black society.
The film is broken down into 7 chapters that examines the ways the system of racism wages warfare from a historical, psychological, sexual, biological, health, educational, and military perspective.
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