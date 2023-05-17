DURHAM REPORT: FBI acted as Disinformation outlet for Dems to Frame PDJT

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Maria Zeee: I haven’t watched Fox since they fired Tucker, but here’s Will Cain reporting on the Durham Report. (you're not the only one, Maria)
The FBI worked as a disinformation outlet for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee to frame Donald Trump as a Russian agent to sway the outcome of the 2016 election, and then they did it again with Hunter Biden's laptop during the 2020 election:
"What we learned today with the long-anticipated release of the Durham report is that the FBI worked as a disinformation shop for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.
Special Counsel John Durham's report shows us that the same people that lecture you today about threats to democracy nearly destroyed it by using our intelligence agencies to target the then-Republican nominee for president and then later sitting President Donald Trump..."
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