A Huge Chunk of Food Waste Comes From This

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You’ll never believe where the most food waste occurs!
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In this video, Simon Lockrey, a leading sustainability and design-based entrepreneur, who is currently involved in a series of reduction projects aimed at cutting Australian food waste in half by 2030, talks about where food waste occurs across the world. 👇
According to Simon, 30 to 50% of food waste occurs in the supply chain as well as in the residential level and in food service! 👈
Share this video to help raise awareness!