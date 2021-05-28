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Easy-To-Make Smoothies For Rapid Weight Loss
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684 views • May 28, 2021
Read More — https://sites.google.com/view/10-shocking-ingredients-/home
WHAT MAKES THE SMOOTHIE DIET DIFFERENT?
This Is NOT just a big book of smoothie recipes. You're getting the same proven 3-Week weight loss and health improvement program I share with my private clients. The secret that makes the Smoothie Diet so effective is the Custom 3-Week Weight Loss Schedule. All the smoothies are given in a very specific sequence and frequency to maximize your results. For example, the nutrient and ingredient ratios vary week to week to make sure the weight keeps coming off and stays off.
I’ve used my knowledge as a Health Coach and what I’ve learned from all my clients to make sure this program delivers rapid results. I have meticulously researched specific ingredients and nutrient properties to maximize the effectiveness of this program. All you have to do is replace certain meals with the smoothie recipes I provide and then watch as the pounds melt effortlessly off your body and your energy levels skyrocket
https://sites.google.com/view/10-shocking-ingredients-/home
WHAT MAKES THE SMOOTHIE DIET DIFFERENT?
This Is NOT just a big book of smoothie recipes. You're getting the same proven 3-Week weight loss and health improvement program I share with my private clients. The secret that makes the Smoothie Diet so effective is the Custom 3-Week Weight Loss Schedule. All the smoothies are given in a very specific sequence and frequency to maximize your results. For example, the nutrient and ingredient ratios vary week to week to make sure the weight keeps coming off and stays off.
I’ve used my knowledge as a Health Coach and what I’ve learned from all my clients to make sure this program delivers rapid results. I have meticulously researched specific ingredients and nutrient properties to maximize the effectiveness of this program. All you have to do is replace certain meals with the smoothie recipes I provide and then watch as the pounds melt effortlessly off your body and your energy levels skyrocket
https://sites.google.com/view/10-shocking-ingredients-/home
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